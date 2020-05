In 2019 Chick-fil-A was the third-largest restaurant chain in the US by sales.

Business Insider reports the company's sales were $11.3 billion.

The chicken chain managed to make more money than rivals Taco Bell, Burger King, and Wendy's.

Those fast food restaurants have twice as many locations than Chick-Fil-A.

Is Chick-fil-A's success is dangerous for fast-food rivals?

According to Business Insider customers are flock to Chick-Fil-A as beef shortages loom and Chick-Fila-A opens more locations.