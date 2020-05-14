Global  

FM Sitharaman's announcements for labourers, farmers historic: Agriculture Minister

FM Sitharaman's announcements for labourers, farmers historic: Agriculture Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on May 14 praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements on economic package for labourers, farmers and the poor on the second tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 stimulus.

Adding on it, he further said these steps will strengthen people in rural areas who will contribute to make India self-reliant.

