Cop, student display guitar skills to entertain stranded passengers at Jammu station

Cop, student display guitar skills to entertain stranded passengers at Jammu station

Cop, student display guitar skills to entertain stranded passengers at Jammu station

To give some relief from the stress of COVID-19, a student and a police officer entertained stranded passengers at Jammu Tawi railway station on May 14.

They both played guitar and sang songs to entertain stranded passengers.

They both mesmerised the crowd.

"So many people are standing here so I thought to entertain them.

A local policeman also joined me," the guitarist student said.

