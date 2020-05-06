Delhi doctors express gratitude towards Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for support amid COVID-19

Doctors and nurses of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Safdarjung hospital, RML hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital offered prayers at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to express gratitude for its support amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is providing shelter and food to the frontline corona-warriors, doctors amidst the uncertainty.

Senior Resident (Medicine) at Delhi AIIMS, Dr. Amandeep Singh said, "We are here to thank Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and almighty God to support us." There were reports of many incidents, where doctors, who were living in rented houses, were not allowed to stay there in the view of coronavirus.