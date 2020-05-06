Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi doctors express gratitude towards Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for support amid COVID-19

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Delhi doctors express gratitude towards Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for support amid COVID-19

Delhi doctors express gratitude towards Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for support amid COVID-19

Doctors and nurses of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Safdarjung hospital, RML hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital offered prayers at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to express gratitude for its support amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is providing shelter and food to the frontline corona-warriors, doctors amidst the uncertainty.

Senior Resident (Medicine) at Delhi AIIMS, Dr. Amandeep Singh said, "We are here to thank Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and almighty God to support us." There were reports of many incidents, where doctors, who were living in rented houses, were not allowed to stay there in the view of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'It might happen': Delhi Health Minister on Covid likely to peak in June-July [Video]

'It might happen': Delhi Health Minister on Covid likely to peak in June-July

Coronavirus positive cases in Delhi have crossed 5,900. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on Covid situation in state. He also spoke on AIIMS director's Covid likely to peak in June-July..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:31Published
COVID-19: Cops check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border amid lockdown [Video]

COVID-19: Cops check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border amid lockdown

The police personnel checked vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border on May 06 amid coronavirus lockdown. Individual inter-state and inter-district movements have been curtailed in Gurugram, including..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published