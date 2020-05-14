Student asks for advice after being called racial slur during online class Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:13s - Published 20 minutes ago Student asks for advice after being called racial slur during online class A college student is asking for guidance after being faced with an “uncomfortable” and “upsetting” comment during an online class meeting.The anonymous student shared her dilemma in an advice column run by BuzzFeed staff writer Stephen LaConte.In her message, she told LaConte she’d recently been called a racial slur by one of her classmates.Her problem was made more complicated by the fact that the comments were made during a Zoom call with several other students, all of whom were working together on a class project.The student, who is Indian American, wrote that no one in the call reacted aloud to the slur, which involved her being called a “curry n-word”.LaConte began his response by apologizing that the incident took place, adding that people should never be afraid to stand up to racism of that kind.he noted that she should consider filling in her professor no matter what.LaConte went on to say that the student could escalate the issue beyond her professor in the “interest of protecting other students of color from future attacks”.Many BuzzFeed readers seemed to agree with LaConte’s advice, flooding the article’s comments section with their frustration against the student who said the racial slur 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this