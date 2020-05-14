This iconic 'Princess Diaries' scene was actually a total accident Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:14s - Published 20 minutes ago This iconic 'Princess Diaries' scene was actually a total accident There’s truthfully never been a bad time to discuss the classic film “Princess Diaries”.Star Anne Hathaway reflected on one of the most iconic scenes in the movie and revealed it wasn’t scripted.In the ABC special 'The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall,' Hathaway and others celebrated the late director's eye for beautiful moments.Hathaway said that just before filming a scene on the bleachers in San Francisco, it rained.While the cameras were rolling, Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis turned around too fast, slipped in a puddle and burst out laughing.Instead of demanding a reshoot, Marshall thought the fall was a “charming moment” and insisted it stay in the film.Thank goodness Marshall had such an eye for serendipitous moments — what would we do without the relatable princess of Genovia? 0

