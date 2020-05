Season 'needs to be knocked on the head' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:38s - Published 19 hours ago Season 'needs to be knocked on the head' Ahead of Friday's meeting between League One and League Two clubs and the EFL, Grimsby striker Billy Clarke says the season should be curtailed, with no more games played. 0

