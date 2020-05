Tech Lobbyist Joins Biden's Team

Joe Biden's team has just added a powerful and influential tech lobbyist to his campaign.

Cynthia Hogan, Apple's head of policy and government affairs resigned from the tech giant.

She joined Biden's team to help pick a running mate for him in the 2020 presidential election.

Business Insider Hogan has worked with Biden when he was a senator and while he was vice president to Barack Obama.