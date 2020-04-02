‘Paper Mario: The Origami King’ Slated for July Release on Nintendo Switch
‘Paper Mario: The Origami King’ Slated for July Release on Nintendo Switch The ‘Paper Mario’ series first launched on the N64 with a focus on comedy and RPG spinoffs.
The ‘Origami King’ appears to align with the style of the original series with papercraft art and puns.
The release comes as a nice addition to the Switch’s relatively light 2020 lineup.
Nintendo recently experienced a boost in sales with the release of ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons,' which sold 13 million copies.
‘Paper Mario: The Origami King’ will launch on July 17.