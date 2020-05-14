Jeff Bezos On Track To Become Trillionaire

Reuters Jeff Bezos could become the world's first trillionaire by 2026 if his wealth continues growing at the 34% rate it has in recent years, according to an analysis from Comparisun.

That's before accounting for the coronavirus pandemic, which has sent the value of his Amazon shares soaring, and despite the roughly $38 billion he lost in his recent divorce settlement.

Bezos is currently worth an estimated $143 billion, thanks to a $28 billion bump in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

Bezos' wealth is growing rapidly as Amazon faces increasing criticism from employees and lawmakers over its labor practices, and as the company ended its $2 hourly pay raise for warehouse workers during the pandemic.