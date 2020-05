Ontario and Quebec will see golf courses open just in time for the long weekend, here's the latest Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 01:12s - Published 50 minutes ago Ontario and Quebec will see golf courses open just in time for the long weekend, here's the latest Golf courses will start to open across Canada over the coming days. Rachel Schoutsen has the latest . 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Phil Tank So #tennis, a low-risk, non-contact sport is part of #reopening plans in Ontario, Quebec and B.C. What about… https://t.co/nQU2QbknSA 1 hour ago John Hanna @BobWeeksTSN Sounds like good news coming for golf in Quebec and Ontario ? Being from Nova Scotia this is getting… https://t.co/vR8chkIlqq 1 day ago MM22 So you are opening parks and conservation areas for people to walk around without any supervision. But you can’t op… https://t.co/ra8pu9r8NH 4 days ago