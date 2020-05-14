Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Khloé Kardashian Has Lost 60 Lbs Since Giving Birth

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Khloé Kardashian Has Lost 60 Lbs Since Giving Birth

Khloé Kardashian Has Lost 60 Lbs Since Giving Birth

Khloé Kardashian Has Lost 60 Lbs Since Giving Birth Kardashian has hit her "weight vicinity goal" by combining a healthy diet with an active lifestyle.

Khloé Kardashian, via livestream Khloé Kardashian, via livestream But now that she's staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Revenge Body' host is focusing more on exercise and not worrying too much about what she eats because she doesn't want to "live a miserable life."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this