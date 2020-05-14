This $25 tool set has everything you need for home repairs Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:54s - Published 2 weeks ago This $25 tool set has everything you need for home repairs The 39-piece Apollo General Tool Set is a favorite on Amazon.according to its product description, it has amassed over 1,800 five-star reviews and sold over 1 million kits worldwide.The kit includes an 8-ounce claw hammer, 6.5-inch lineman pliers, a tape measure, a utility knife, a bit driver with 2-inch bit extension (with 20 other bit sizes), .four precision screwdrivers, eight hex keys and a pair of scissors, which are all tucked into a sturdy carrying case.The tools are made with high-grade steel alloy, are chrome plated to resist corrosion and are equipped with non-slip comfort grip handles.Plus, they come in four colors: red, orange, pink and blue.“I’ve had this toolkit for 3 years now, and it’s still going strong,” one Amazon reviewer said 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Star✨ RT @Mohamed_chowder: When you begin to understand that this here life is a test, and that everything you go through is merely a tool used t… 2 hours ago Abu Tanner When you begin to understand that this here life is a test, and that everything you go through is merely a tool use… https://t.co/92ywMWApWF 4 hours ago Haru Kasugano’s biggest fan Jokers busted. This char has everything tool you need to win matchup in the game. But they’re mad hard to use to th… https://t.co/dvDNFZzvdk 6 hours ago Farfromnormal @realDonaldTrump This tells us everything we need to know about donald trump and FOX. Donnie thinks (and largely KN… https://t.co/6rI9VjcAoV 10 hours ago I'll Hang Up And Listen RT @RadioFreeTom: That mook in Costco saying he didn't have to wear a mask inside of someone else's place of business because "I woke up in… 1 day ago Kat Stackz manager. Also major plusssss if you live alone or just need a tool kit with EVERYTHING. This on sale at Walmart for $59 https://t.co/PL0VV2xBe5 1 day ago trog @fewowns @Nohte Hubs could have been a good tool to fill this gap where the role of a dedicated TO doesn't need to… https://t.co/OA1LwDPd2k 1 day ago Megan Griffith | Mental Health & Lifestyle Blogger Setting rates as a freelancer is TERRIFYING, and I've really struggled with it over the years. But this incredible… https://t.co/LWcD4iMbxi 2 days ago