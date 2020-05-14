This $25 tool set has everything you need for home repairs

The 39-piece Apollo General Tool Set is a favorite on Amazon.according to its product description, it has amassed over 1,800 five-star reviews and sold over 1 million kits worldwide.The kit includes an 8-ounce claw hammer, 6.5-inch lineman pliers, a tape measure, a utility knife, a bit driver with 2-inch bit extension (with 20 other bit sizes), .four precision screwdrivers, eight hex keys and a pair of scissors, which are all tucked into a sturdy carrying case.The tools are made with high-grade steel alloy, are chrome plated to resist corrosion and are equipped with non-slip comfort grip handles.Plus, they come in four colors: red, orange, pink and blue.“I’ve had this toolkit for 3 years now, and it’s still going strong,” one Amazon reviewer said