BTS Announces Online Concert 'BANG BANG CON the Live' The "Boy With Luv" hitmakers were forced to postpone their entire 'Map Of The Soul World Tour,' which included hometown gigs at Seoul's Olympic Stadium, due to the global health crisis.

But after the success of their 'BTS Online Concert Weekend' AKA 'BANG BANG CON' last month, the K-Pop stars are set to perform a 90-minute live-stream on June 14 at 6 p.m.

(KST).

The virtual gig will stream on their social media channels and Weverse.