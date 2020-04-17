'I felt like I was in ‘Avatar’!' Incredible moment bioluminescent waves wow Venice Beach surfers

This is the moment a popular travel vlogger explored bioluminescent waves as they crashed around him on Venice Beach, California.

English-born, Los Angeles-based Louis Cole, known for his online alias FunForLouis, posted the remarkable clip on his Instagram as he and some fellow nighttime revellers hit the waves on May 7 as beaches began to reopen after being closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His remarkable video shows surfers riding bioluminescent waves and checking out bioluminescent algae in the sand.

On Instagram, Cole said: “I got to witness a once-in-a lifetime phenomenon: Bioluminescent algae appeared in the ocean and beaches in California.

We heard about it and ran down to Venice Beach.

When we arrived, this is what we saw!

I had to jump in the sea, it was glowing all around me, I literally felt like I was in ‘Avatar’!

One of the most magical experiences of my life!” In response to the post, which at the time of writing has nearly 500,000 views, one Instagrammer commented: “So amazing!!!

Our world is so cool.” Another posted: “That is so so awesome!

Nature is the ultimate beauty.” Cole's Instagram is @funforlouis.

He is also the founder of @thesocialgoodclub, which aims to create and share stories of social change.