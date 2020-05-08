27 Million Americans May Lose Health Insurance, Report Says The findings were provided by the Kaiser Family Foundation, which links the losses to the surge in people applying for unemployment.

According to the report, half of those losing health benefits will come from eight states.

They include California, New York, Texas and Florida.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has made everything more difficult, Americans were having problems making medical payments beforehand.

According to ABC News, prior to the coronavirus outbreak, one in three people couldn't pay a $400 bill without assistance.

Without insurance from their jobs, some may be able to get help from the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid.

Another option is COBRA, but it can be costly for a family or one person.

