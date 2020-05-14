Local moving company partners with Salvation Army to bring food to Vigo County

June 1st".

"a moving company"..

Is using "its expertise"..

To keep families fed "during this tough time".

Employees "with 2 men and a truck"..

Stocked-up their vehicles "with food and supplies today".

They delivered it all "to the salvation army" and "royal veterans battalion" in terre haute.

"the moving company" is helping "the salvation army" state-wide.

"the manager says"..

He wants to help as much as possible.

/////.

///// shelter.

Clothing.

There is orginizations in our community that help support those needs, and anything we can do to reachout and help them, definitely is what we want to be a part of ////// we want to hear "your positive stories"!

"if" you know of something good happening in the wabash valley..

Submit that story to us.

There's "a report it button feature" on