Local community remembers Bayshore volunteer firefighter Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:49s - Published 1 day ago Local community remembers Bayshore volunteer firefighter Volunteer firefighter Dwight Henry passed away last week after a medical emergency. 0

Local community remembers Bayshore volunteer firefighter FORTUNATELY, NO FIREFIGHTERS HAVE BEEN SERIOUSLY INJURED OR KILLED IN THE FIRES IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, BUT WHEN A LOSS DOES HAPPEN IN THE FAMILY, THE COMMUNITY COMES OUT TO MOURN. WE SENT SKYFOX OUT TO LOOK OVER THE FUNERAL PROCESSION FOR BAYSHORE VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER DWIGHT HENRY, WHO PASSED AWAY LAST WEEK AFTER A MEDICAL EMERGENCY. YOU CAN SEE A STRING OF CARS FOLLOWING THE PROCESSIONAL. HIS MEMORIAL SERVICE WAS HELD EARLIER TODAY AT THE LEE CIVIC CENTER. HENRY SERVED THE CITIZENS OF BAYSHORE FOR 15 YEARS. HIS FELLOW FIREFIGHTERS SAY HE





