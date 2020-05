Police: Jupiter man killed wife, said she was infected with coronavirus

A Jupiter man accused of kidnapping and killing his wife, then fleeing to New Mexico, is being held without bond after authorities extradited him back to South Florida overnight Thursday.

MEXICO APPEARED IN COURTTODAY.

POLICE ARE STILLSEARCHING FOR HER BODYNEW STRANGE DETAILS ARERELEASED.

WE WANT TO WARN YOUSOME OF IT IS DISTURBING.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5QUESADA BREAKS DOWN THE CASEFROM JUPITER.<< LL: FRESH FLOWERS SIT ONGRETCHEN ANTHONYJUPITER.

POLICE ARE STILLTRYING TO PIECE TOGETHEREXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED TO HER,BUT SAY THEY BELIEVE SHE WASMURDERED BY HER HUSBAND IN HEROWN HOME.

PKG: 13:15:27 I FEELBAD FOR GRETCHEN WE KNEW HERBRIEFLY AND SHE SEEMED LIKE AVERY NICE LADY IM REALLY SADABOUT WHATEVER HAPPENED TO HERCLOSE NEIGHBORS ON SUNSHINEDRIVE IN JUPITER STILL SHOCKEDABOUT THE DEATH OF GRETCHENANTHONY& A POLICE REPORT SAYSVIDEO ON HER CLOUD STOREDSURVEILLANCE SYSTEM SHOWED A 5GALLON JUG WITH A BLOOD LIKESUBSTANCE IN IT IN HER GARAGESATURDAY MARCH 21STTHE WATER JUGHEAD OF LIGHT COLORED HAIRWHICH WAS NOT MOVING&.

THEREPORT SAYS VIDEO FROM 15MINUTES LATER REVEALS DAVIDANTHONY -- GRETCHEN'S HUSBANDWHOM SHE WAS SEPARATED FROM...GRABBING A SURVEILLANCECAMERA... 13:51:22 THERE WAS ACRIME SCENE AND INVESTIGATORSAND FORENSICS GUYS - ITS KINDOF SCARY BECAUSE IT HAPPENEDRIGHT BEHIND OUR HOUSE HEREPOLICE SAY THEY STARTEDINVESTIGATING GRETCHENDISAPPEARANCE WHEN WITNESSESREPORTED STRANGE TEXTS SHEALLEGEDLY SENT SAYING THE CDCWAS PUTTING HER IN QUARANTINEAFTER SHE LEARNED SHE HADCOVID-19 AT JUPITER MEDICALCENTER.

POLICE DID FIND HERCAR AT THE HOSPITAL BUT THEREWAS NO RECORD OF HER VISIT.POLICE SAY SURVEILLANCEFOOTAGE SHOWS A MAN PARKINGHER CAR.

WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVEDTO HER HOMETHEY HEARD QUOTE A BLOODCURDLING SCREAM COMING FROMGRETCHENBEDROOM WINDOW THE MORNING OFMARCH 21ST JUST AFTER 6 AM.THEY ALSO REPORTED SEEINGDAVID ANTHONYHOME.

HE WAS ARRESTED IN NEWMEXICOPALM BEACH COUNTY.

NO BOND WASSET AT HIS FIRST APPEARANCETHURSDAY MORNING.

