Employers weigh office options as governor loosens stay-at-home orders Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 hours ago Employers weigh office options as governor loosens stay-at-home orders Governor Gavin Newsom gave employers permission to reopen non-essential offices, where it’s too hard to work remotely. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Employers weigh office options as governor loosens stay-at-home orders I talked to a few business owners in Chico one of them owns formal education aveed khaki he tells me that he's giving his employees an option to work from home once they open up their door been able to be just as effective working from home as we were working from our office in Chico he says he and all his employees are working from home at the perceived safety and I feel every employee should be entitled to so if they don't feel safe in that environment for whatever reason we don't know we don't want them to be working from a location where they don't feel safe because it is going to negatively affect how effective they can be in their position to give their employees the option to work from home after they open their office again I can do the office and just kind of the thoughts and implications about you know exposure so we're going to kind of keep it open and Weigel agree by having employees work from home there hasn't been a big change in paying the bills we're not in there so PG&E isn't going you know we're not using water all of that kind of stuff but those those savings are very small in you know in consideration of the revenue that's lost in those situation but I think you I think for employees it is a a positive thing on on that end as well there is definitely going to be some some sort of savings on that and whether it's you know the cost of gas to drive to work as he's proud of how is community has helped support local businesses and hopes to continue seeing that one more business is open back up Jackie tells me that he plans to open the doors for formal education next week for pickup and delivery reporting in downtown Chico Mackenzie drigo action is now coverage you can count on





You Might Like

Tweets about this Matrix Group Int What does a safe office environment look like? As employers weigh options for re-opening offices, there are many co… https://t.co/8IsFiDAQlT 2 days ago