Case Outbreak in Howard County

600 cases.

At this hour, we're taking a closer look at a confirmed covid19 outbreak on the minnesot?

Iowa border.

The iowa department of health identified an outbreak at upper iowa beef yesterday.

That's located in lime springs.

As kimt news 3's annalise johnson explain?it appears that the plant's outbreak is on the decline.

Annalise how do we know that?

Right as you come into town on highway 63?

Upper iowa beef is one of the first buildings you see as you enter lime springs.

And the plant's manager tells m?he believes his site is already through the worst of this outbreak.

I want you to take a look at a timeline we've created to help you better understand why.

Before april 22nd?

About three weeks ag?5 people tested positive.

On april 22nd the plant brought in the iowa department of health and local hospital staff to voluntarily test employees.

50 of 125 employees chose to be tested?

And 10 came back positive.

Since april 22nd?

8 people have tested positive.

So to reiterat?of the 125 employees roughly 1?

Percent tested positive.

I'm told the situation here is very different now... employees are temperature checked at the door?

And will be sent home if they have any symptoms. lockers and breakrooms and cleaned weekly?

And the rest of the facility is sanitized nightly.

The general manager tells we've kind of gotten through the worst of it, and now our plant's back up and running at full capacity and our employees seem to be ok currently?

Upper iowa beef has 4 employees who have not yet returned to work?

Either because they're still sick or they're around a family member who is sick.

While there's been 23 positive cases at the facility?

There's only 12 confirmed cases in howard county.

That's because not everyone who works here lives in this county.

Live in lime spring?

Annalise johnson kimt news 3 thank you annalise.

Upper iowa beef tells kimt its been educating staff on not just how to stay safe at work?

But also how to social distance at home.

The