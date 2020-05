Philadelphia Students Receive Federal Food Benefits Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:37s - Published 16 hours ago Each student will receive more than $350. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Students Receive Federal Food Benefits COUNTY, ALYCIA REID FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OFPHILADELPHIA IS SENDING MORETHAN $350 IN FOOD AID FOR EACHCHILD ENROLLED IN PUBLICSCHOOLS AND SOME CHARTERSCHOOLS.AID COMES FROM THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT AND IS BASED ON THENUMBER OF THE DAYS SCHOOLSWERE CLOSED.THE MONEY WILL BE ISSUED TO APANDEMIC BENEFIT ELECTRONICTRANSFER CAR, WE ARE TOLD IFYOU ALREADY HAVE AN ACTIVE EDPCARD THE FUND WILL BEAUTOMATICALLY ADDED TO THAT.THAT SAME WILL GO OUT TOFAMILIES IN ALLENTOWN.ALLEN TON SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYSFAMILIES ELIGIBLE FOR FREE,REDUCED MEALS IN THEIR SCHOOLS