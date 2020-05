Melissa Etheridge's Son, Beckett Cypher, Found Dead In Denver

eggy #lossoffaithandconfidence#removetrump RT @GeorgeTakei: My heart is heavy for Melissa Etheridge, whose son Beckett Cypher has died at the young age of 21. Nothing is harder than… 14 seconds ago

BRAVOWHISKEYTANGO RT @HeyTammyBruce: Horrible. Just horrible. Prayers up for everyone. “Melissa Etheridge reveals son Beckett Cypher died from opioid addicti… 16 seconds ago

Laura Tarasoff RT @oliviamunn: Sending all my love to Melissa Etheridge, Julie Cypher, David Crosby and all of their loved ones. Rest in love, Beckett. ❤️… 1 minute ago

2018 youtube channel RT @THR: "Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 2… 4 minutes ago

🎃🇨🇦N2:Jay Petersen🇨🇦🎃#BetterOffWithNDP #FBR RT @TODAYshow: Melissa Etheridge's daughter pays tribute to brother after his death at 21 https://t.co/76BAs9J0pN 6 minutes ago

FOX31 Denver KDVR Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher has died.​ https://t.co/9VuF6zHKqv 7 minutes ago

Trump Triumph in Tiffany Blue RT @NBCNews: Beckett Cypher, Melissa Etheridge's son with former partner Julie Cypher, whose biological father was David Crosby, has died f… 10 minutes ago