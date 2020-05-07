Global  

6-Year-Old Girl Stabbed During Robbery On Lower East Side

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:25s - Published
6-Year-Old Girl Stabbed During Robbery On Lower East Side

6-Year-Old Girl Stabbed During Robbery On Lower East Side

A 6-year-old girl was stabbed in the stomach as two men tried to rob her father on the Lower East Side early Thursday morning.

