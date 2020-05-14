Luca Guadagnino Tapped to Direct Universal's 'Scarface', Thomas Wilson Reprises 'Back to the Future' Role & More | THR News
Luca Guadagnino Tapped to Direct Universal's 'Scarface', Thomas Wilson Reprises 'Back to the Future' Role & More | THR News
'Call Me By Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino will direct the 'Scarface' reboot, Thomas Wilson reprises his 'Back to the Future' villain and 'Ghostbuster' Bill Murray reveals new details about the film.