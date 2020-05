Nurse who's worked during diphtheria, cholera, and ebola outbreaks now tackles COVID-19 frontlines

FRONTLINES DURINGTHE DIPHTHERIA(DIP-THEORY-AH).CHOLERA .

AND THEEBOLA OUTBREAKS ISA NURSE YOU WANTTO HAVE WORKINGDURING THECORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC ON OURHOME TURF.LUCKILY, SHE IS.AND IDAHO NEWSSIX'S JESSICA TAYLORSPOKE WITH HERABOUT IT.PKG BEGINS:JESSICA LOOK LIVE:MOLLY KNIGHT MIGHTBE ONE OF THE MOSTPREPARED NURSESIN THE NATION WHENIT COMES TOWORKING DURING APANDEMIC.

HAVINGWORKED IN REFUGEECAMPS INBANGLADESH ANDEBOLA TREATMENTSCENTERS IN THECONGO.

SHE SHARESHOW HER WORKOVERSEAS SHAPESHER PERSPECTIVEHERE IN IDAHO,WORKING ON THEFRONTLINES OF THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC.MOLLY KNIGHT'SFIRST TRIP ABROADLANDED HER INBANGLADESH TOSERVE IN THE MIDDLEOF THE DIPHTHERIAOUTBREAK.

THEMOMENT SHESTEPPED OFF THEPLANE, SHE WENT TOWORK AT THEWORLD'S LARGESTREFUGEE CAMP."I DON'T KNOW THENUMBERS BUT WEHAD PEOPLE LINEDUP, I MEAN ITS 1.5MILLION PEOPLE INTHIS REFUGEE CAMPNOW, BUT WE SAWPEOPLE NONSTOP"SHE WASSIMULTANEOUSLYTREATING A MEASLESOUTBREAK AS WELLIN THE AREA.

IT WASHARD, BUTIMPORTANT WORK.AND IT WOULDN'T BETHE LAST TIME SHEWORKED DURING ANOUTBREAK..

NOTEVEN HER SECONDTO LAST TIME."MY SECOND TRIPWAS BANGLADESHAGAIN THE SAMEYEAR, 2018 AND I WASACTUALLY SENTTHERE FOR ACHOLERAOUTBREAK.CHOLERA WOULD BESPREAD THROUGHWATER AND IT WASMONSOON SEASONTHERE; THE OTHEROUTBREAK I'VE DONEAS I DID TRAVEL TOTHE DEMOCRATICREPUBLIC OF THECONGO WHICH ISCENTRAL AFRICA,THAT WAS LAST YEARFOR EBOLA"NOW SHE'S BACK INIDAHO.

TREATING APANDEMIC ON HERHOME TURF.

THOUGHTHE VARIOUSOUTBREAKS SHE'SSEEN CAN'TNECESSARILY BECOMPARED.

GIVENTHOSE COUNTRIESDON'T HAVE THERESOURCES LIKE WEDO."HERE WE COULD SAYWE NEED 10 MOREVENTILATOR AND WECOULD PROBABLYGET THOSEWHEREAS INBANGLADESH, YOUDON'T HAVE, YOUCAN'T GET IVS ANDSTUFF ON THESTREETSKNIGHT WORKS ATSAINT ALPHONSUS INNAMPA.

WHEREPATIENTS HAVETESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID-19.THE SKILLS SHELEARNED ABROAD,LIKE PRESERVING P-P-E, ARE VASTLYIMPORTANT.ANOTHER BIGLESSON SHE'SBROUGHT BACK WITHHER IS REMAININGCALM IN A HIGHSTRESS SITUATION."WHEN I'M OVERSEASIN BANGLADESH ORTHE CONGO, ONE OFTHE BIGGEST THINGSWE SAW WAS FEAR.SAME HERE, ONE OFTHE BIGGEST THINGSRIGHT NOW IS FEARON BOTH SIDES,THERES A LOT OFFEAR AND IM JUSTTRYING AS A NURSEPERSONALLY TOHOPEFULLY JUSTALLEVIATE THAT ALITTLE BIT"JESSICA LOOK LIVE:MOLLY WAS ASKEDTO RESPOND TOOTHER AREAS LIKENEW YORK AND ITALYTO HELP WITHCOVID-19, BUT SHE'SSTAYING HERE FORNOW OW TO HELPOUT OURCOMMUNITY.

SHESAYS THAT SHE CANDEFINITELY SEEHERSELF TRAVELINGAGAIN WHENEVERTHE NEXT DISASTEROR NEED COMES.REPORTING IN BOISE,JESSICA TAYLORIDAHO NEWS SIX.