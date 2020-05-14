Insecure Looking for LaToya Trailer

Insecure Looking for LaToya - Official Trailer - HBO - Is 21-year-old LaToya Thompson just missing or was she murdered?

Rose Cranberry will not rest until she cracks the case.

This is Looking for LaToya.

#HBO #InsecureHBO Created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, the comedy series Insecure explores the black female experience.

Two black women deal with their own real-life flaws while attempting to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences.

Starring Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Amanda Seales, Lisa Joyce, and Jay Ellis.