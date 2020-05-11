Vande Bharat Mission: Air India's special flight arrives in Hyderabad from Kuala Lumpur

Air India Express special flight landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Telangana's Hyderabad.

The flight carrying around 117 passengers came from Kuala Lumpur.

Repatriation flight Air India AI 1385 came at around 10:12 pm on May 14.

The stranded Indian nationals across the globe are being brought back to their home country under Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

There are total 1367 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Telangana.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 49,219 with 2549 deaths in India.