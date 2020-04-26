Merch Aid raises over $100k for small businesses

Global  

Merch Aid has raised over $100k for small businesses by connecting amazing artists and designers with local businesses that need support.

They sell out quick, but if you want to get your hands on one of their awesome designs and support your favorite small business in the process, check out their website: www.getmerchaid.com

