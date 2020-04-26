Merch Aid raises over $100k for small businesses Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 04:36s - Published 1 day ago Merch Aid raises over $100k for small businesses Merch Aid has raised over $100k for small businesses by connecting amazing artists and designers with local businesses that need support. They sell out quick, but if you want to get your hands on one of their awesome designs and support your favorite small business in the process, check out their website: www.getmerchaid.com 0

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC. Stream Merch Aid raises over $100k for small businesses instantly.





