Dutch Bros shop in Stockton closed temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SPOKE WITH CUSTOMERS AS THEYDROVE UP TO THE CLOSE DOWNLOCATION, A NICE TIMBER LANETHIS MORNING.IT WAS WHERE THAT IT WASCLOSE IN THE FIRST PLACEBECAUSE IT'S NEVER CLOSEDDRIVE BY ANY DUTCH BROS PRETTYMUCH ANY TIME OF DAY YOU'LLSEE AT LEAST A FEW CARS IN THEDRIVE-THRU SO THIS IS A RARESIGHT.

NO LINE AT ALL AND THE24 7 COFFEE SHOP SHUT DOWNALTOGETHER THE CLOSUREHAPPENING.

THE SAME DAY DUTCHBROS MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCED ONEOF THE EMPLOYEES HERE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN ASTATEMENT DUTCH BROS OFFICIALSSAID THE LAST TIME THATEMPLOYEE WORK TO HIS MAY 7THTHEY STARTED EXPERIENCINGSYMPTOMS THE NEXT DAY.

THEEMPLOYEE WAS TESTED ON MONDAYAND THE TEST RESULTS CAME BACKPOSITIVE ON WEDNESDAY I HOPETHAT THEY CLEAN AND THENTHERE'S AND THEY'RE SAFE.AND THAT PEOPLE ARE DOINGWHAT THEY'RE SUPPOSED TO BEDOING.OFFICIALS WITH THE COFFEECHAIN SAY THEY'RE USING A 3RDPARTY SERVICE TO DEEP CLEANTHE COFFEE STAND BEFOREREOPENING, BUT EVEN BEFORETHIS HAPPENED DUTCH BROS HADBEEN TAKING PRECAUTIONS AT ALLOF THEIR LOCATIONS ACROSS THEREGION.

THEY ALL WEAR MASKS,THEY ALL ARE FOR PROTECTINGTHEY'RE ALL DOING WHAT THEY'RESUPPOSED TO BE DOING.

THECOFFEE CHAIN IS ALSO TAKINGMEASURES LIKE INCREASING HANDWASHING AND SANITIZING CLOSINGTHEIR WALK UP WINDOWS ANDSWITCHING TO A CASHLESSSYSTEM.

THEY'VE ALSOIDENTIFIED ALL OF THEEMPLOYEES WHO CAME IN CONTACTWITH THE INFECTED WORKER ANDPLACE THEM ON PAID LEAVE ITHINK THAT THEY TOOKPRECAUTIONS THAT THEY NEEDEDTO TAKE PRECAUTIONS ON AND ANDMADE SURE UNSHELTERED ALL THEOTHER EMPLOYEES THE CONFIRMEDCASE HAS OTHER REGULARSCONCERNED ABOUT POSSIBLY BEINGEXPOSED.

BUT THIS WON'T STOPSOME FROM FINDING ANOTHERNEARBY DUTCH BROS TO GET THEIR