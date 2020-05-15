Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at Olathe workplace Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:19s - Published 5 minutes ago Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at Olathe workplace A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified at a distribution center in Olathe, according to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at Olathe workplace TREATABLE.IF YOU SEE THE SYMPTOMS AND ARESTILL CONCERNED, TALK TO ADOCTOR.JOHNSON COUNTY KANSAS ISANNOUNCING ITS FIRST WORKPLACECLUSTER OF COVID-19 AT ANUNIDENTIFIED DISTRIBUTION CENTERIN OLATHE.NONEMPLOYEES HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE -- 200 HAVE BEENTESTED.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Oly 🇬🇧 RT @afneil: 5 new cases of covid-19 reported in Wuhan, where virus first appeared. 1st cluster to emerge since city came out of lockdown Ap… 11 hours ago Allyson Blair The state reported three new #COVID19 cases Wednesday, and officials confirm they’re linked to a cluster of patient… https://t.co/9LPOX56S5Q 20 hours ago Bren Three new officially reported Covid-19 cases on Oahu today. They were reportedly from a family cluster where 7 fam… https://t.co/RY4a0c6533 1 day ago Craig Nigrelli KAKE Cluster of Covid-19 cases at Wichita Work Release facility. https://t.co/9KssWZCeHc 1 day ago J.M. Hamilton RT @HuffPostPol: The Chinese city, which reported the world’s first COVID-19 cases in December, was reportedly spurred to act after the dis… 1 day ago Global Analytica The Chinese city, which reported the world’s first COVID-19 cases in December, was reportedly spurred to act after… https://t.co/Zlux0CHz7y 1 day ago