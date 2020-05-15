Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at Olathe workplace
|
Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at Olathe workplace
A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified at a distribution center in Olathe, according to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at Olathe workplace
TREATABLE.IF YOU SEE THE SYMPTOMS AND ARESTILL CONCERNED, TALK TO ADOCTOR.JOHNSON COUNTY KANSAS ISANNOUNCING ITS FIRST WORKPLACECLUSTER OF COVID-19 AT ANUNIDENTIFIED DISTRIBUTION CENTERIN OLATHE.NONEMPLOYEES HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE -- 200 HAVE BEENTESTED.