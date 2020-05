Family credits teen's COVID-19 recovery to plasma donation Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:21s - Published 1 day ago Family credits teen's COVID-19 recovery to plasma donation A Chula Vista teenager is recovering after a long battle with COVID-19 left her fighting for her life. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Family credits teen's COVID-19 recovery to plasma donation CLEANING.IT'S AN INCREDIBLE STORY OFRECOVERY.SOUTH BAY TEENAGER IS ON THEROAD TO HEALING TONIGHT AFTERSPENDING 20 DAYS ON AVENTILATOR.TONIGHT, 10 NEWS REPORTER MIMIELKALLA EXPLAINS HOW A SELFLESSDONATION MAY HAVE SAVED HERLIFE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Family recovers from COVID-19; looks to donate plasma to help other patients



A Nashville family that has recovered from COVID-19 hopes to donate their plasma to help in the fight against the spread of the deadly virus. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:07 Published on April 7, 2020