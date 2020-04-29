Tiny Town faces big financial challenges, manager worries about the park's future
|
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Tiny Town faces big financial challenges, manager worries about the park's future
Concerns over the spread of coronavirus and strict social distancing measures could lead to an extended closure of Tiny Town near Morrison.
There's even a possibility Tiny Town might not open at all this summer.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Tiny Town faces big financial challenges, manager worries about the park's future
WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE TECHNICALPROBLEMS WITH ANNE'S REMOTELOCATION.IT'S NOW OR NEVER FOR A LOT OFBUSINESSES AND ESPECIALLY THOSETHAT MAKE ALL OF THEIR MONEY INTHE SUMMER.SOME OF THE COLORADO'SBEST-LOVED ATTRACTIONS ARESTARING DOWN BANKRUPTCY AND THATINCLUDES AN ENTIRE TOWN.