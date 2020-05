'‘Move Tucson’ to transform transportation with community's help

‘Move Tucson’ wants to transform transportation that will last for decades to come, but they need your help to do it.

INTRODUCES US TO "MOVE TUCSON"AND SHOWS US HOW YOU CAN HELP.TOO MANY PEOPLE ARE SEVERELYINJURED AND KILLED ON OURROADWAYS EVERY YEAR SO I CANTELL YOU THAT SAFETY WILLALMOST CERTAINLY BE A MAJORPRIORITY.

WHICH IS WHY ANDYBEMIS THE TRANSPORTATIONPROGRAM COORDINATOR FOR T-DOTSAYS MOVE- TUCSON IS CRITICAL.MOVE TUCSON IS A PLANNINGEFFORT THAT WILL IDENTIFYTRANSPORTATION PRIORITIES,PROJECTS, AND PROGRAMS FOR THENEXT 20 YEARS.

THE YEAR-LONGEFFORT STARTED IN FEBRUARY.BUT BEFORE THE TEAM STARTSDRAFTING UP PLANS,THEY NEED(((YOUR INPUT DO YOU WANT TOSEE MORE EXPANDED, MOREFREQUENT TRANSIT SERVICE SOITS EASIER TO GET AROUNDOUTSIDE OF YOUR CAR?

DO YOUWANT TO SEE SAFER BICYCLE ANDPEDESTRIAN NETWORKS?

DO YOUWANT TO SEE REDUCEDCONGESTION, CROSS-TOWNMOBILITY ON CERTAIN CORRIDORS?YOU CAN CHIME IN-- BY GOING TOTHEIR WEBSITE MOVE- TUCSON-DOTORG ON THERE WE HAVE A SURVEYTHAT WERE ASKING EVERYONE INTUCSON TO TAKE SO WE CAN KNOWYOUR VALUES AND PRIORITIESAROUND TRANSPORTATION.

ANDTHEN WE HAVE A COOLINTERACTIVE MAP WHERE YOU CANPUT VERY SPECIFIC PROJECTIDEAS.

SO YOU CAN TELL US WHATINTERSECTIONS NEEDIMPROVEMENT, WHAT CORRIDORSNEED IMPROVEMENTS.

SO FAR THEBIG CONCERNS THE COMMUNITY HASEXPRESSED HAVE BEEN ROADSAFETY, IMPROVING CROSSTOWNCOMMUTES, AND ROAD UPKEEP.MAINTENANCE IS ANOTHER ONE WEHEAR A LOT AND WE KNOW A LOT.WE HAVE AGING INFRASTRUCTUREAMD A LOT OF IT.

BOTTOMLINE--IF YOU SEE SOMETHING YOUDONT LIKE, SAY SOMETHING.BECAUSE WE WANT TO MAKE SURETHAT THE PROJECTS THAT GET PUTINTO THIS PLAN THAT WEREGOING TO TRY TO FUND AND BUILDFOR THE NEXT TWO DECADESREFLECT THE NEED AND THEVALUES OF OUR COMMUNITY.

