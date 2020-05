Coronavirus: Orange County Reports 229 New Cases, The Biggest Daily Spike Since Pandemic Began Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:43s - Published 3 hours ago Coronavirus: Orange County Reports 229 New Cases, The Biggest Daily Spike Since Pandemic Began Orange County health officials reported 229 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the county's biggest spike since the pandemic began. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Iran locks down southwest county after spike in coronavirus cases A county in southwestern Iran has been placed under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus,...

Reuters - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like