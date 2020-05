- - and stop me if you've heard thi- before... another division i- offer,- for biloxi's elijah sabbatini.- on thursday... the all-purpose- football standout got - the nod, from army west point..- his 19th offer overall... - and his 14th f-b-s offer.

- the rising senior is being- recruited as a wide receiver, - defensive back and athlete... a- a stud two-way player... for th- indians.-