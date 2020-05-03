Global  

The Best Action Movies of All Time from A to Z

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:48s - Published
Ever wonder what the alphabet would look like if it consisted of your favourite badass action movies?

Join WatchMojo.com as we teach you the ABCs of Action Movies!

Tweets about this

Iam_t_wizzy

UgLee Beats. 丑陋 . 🏁 RT @JeSchwazermann: One of the best action movies of all time is what you are calling pointless, is it crack? 3 hours ago

JeSchwazermann

Dark Lord One of the best action movies of all time is what you are calling pointless, is it crack? https://t.co/NRyNRUgZXO 5 hours ago

Rk_life_tweets

RK RT @studiobinder: Writing or directing an action flick? Here's the ultimate inspirational playlist to get the creative juices flowing. ►► h… 8 hours ago

LOTNorm

John Elrod II Day 4, film with a number in the title: Police Story 3: Super Cop is probably my favorite Jackie Chan movie--which… https://t.co/ptq3Wav1AO 9 hours ago

aPebbleInTheSky

Tired Pebble at work 20. The Road Warrior... In the haste to justifiably praise Fury Road, i do feel people forget that the Road Warrior… https://t.co/sAqsWDAaKS 10 hours ago

outlaw_renegade

Outlaw Renegade I got to live in the time that a handshake and a look in the eye still ment something. I got to see the best action… https://t.co/JbCP4orbMk 10 hours ago

MonaKinkCurlz

I’m on the BEEEACH!!! RT @TheCosby: The John Wick Franchise is the best action movie franchise of all time* *not including Sci-Fi or comic book movies 12 hours ago

coachbowkett

Robin Bowkett @TheCinemaTicket @CoachJimORourke Guys, u r all on drugs. T2 was way better than all these movies. But die hard is… https://t.co/xhyePTspIc 12 hours ago


Top 20 How Did They Shoot That?! Scenes [Video]

Top 20 How Did They Shoot That?! Scenes

These scenes will take your breath away and have you wondering “how’d they do that?”. For this list, we’re taking a look at some of cinema’s most impressive sequences made possible through..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 18:36Published
Top 20 Best Dark Comedies of All Time [Video]

Top 20 Best Dark Comedies of All Time

Who says comedy needs to be lighthearted? For this list, we’ll be looking at the most popular and critically acclaimed dark comedy films of all time.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 22:58Published