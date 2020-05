WWII Vet Celebrates 101st Birthday, Coronavirus Recovery Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:59s - Published 3 days ago WWII Vet Celebrates 101st Birthday, Coronavirus Recovery A Quincy WWII veteran turned 101 years old and got a negative test result after battling coronavirus for seven weeks. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports. 0

104-year-old vet recovers from coronavirus โ€" just in time for his birthday This 104-year-old WWII veteran from Oregon survived the the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression and...

