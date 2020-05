Red Rice launches 'Feed Our Heroes LV' campaign Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:50s - Published 23 hours ago Red Rice is a family-owned restaurant in Henderson, serving up flavors of Guam. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Red Rice launches 'Feed Our Heroes LV' campaign IN TONIGHT'S WE'RE OPEN LASVEGAS ..13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ALICIAPATTILLO TAKES YOU INSIDE AFAMILY OWNED RESTAURANT INHENDERSON ...WHERE THE OWNER IS THANKING THECOMMUNITY.NATS "EASY WAY TO EXPLAIN IT AFIX BETWEEN FILIPINO ANDHAWAIIAN SOMETIMES LIKE ASPANISH FLARE TOO." INHENDERSON --- AT RED RICE ---YOU'LL FIND THE TENORIO FAMILY"SERVING UP FLAVORS FROM GUAMFAMILY- OWNED RECIPES PASSEDDOWN FROM MY GRANDMOTHER, TO MYMOM, TO MYSELF TO MY BROTHER."THE RESTAURANT OF THREEGENERATIONS PUSHED THROUGHNATS TRYING TO DIGEST THEIMPACT COVID-19 LEFT ONBUSINESS."WITHOUT OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY WEWOULDN'T TECHNICALLY BE OPEN."WITH THE HELP OF THE COMMUNITYCAME THE FEED OUR HEROESCAMPAIGN....AN INITIATIVE TO PROVIDE FREEMEALS FOR VALLEY FIRSTRESPONDERS."WE SAW SOME OTHER RESTAURANTSIN OTHER STATES THAT STARTEDGO FUND ME PAGES TO RAISE MONEYTO JUST COOK ALL THE FOOD ANDJUST DONATE." THEIR GOAL WAS TODELIVER 500 LUNCHES BUT NOW"WE DONATED OVER 550 PLATES TO4 DIFFERENT HOSPITALS BY THEEND OF NEXT WEEK WE ARE GOINGTO HIT ALMOST 700 AND WE ARELOOKING TO EXCEED THAT NOW."TO DONATING THE FOOD ANDCREATING A BOND WITH LOCALS."HONESTLY WE HAVEN'T DISCUSSEDIF WE WILL OPEN DINING AREAJUST BECAUSE IF WE DO WANT TOCONTINUE TO GIVE BACK TO OURCOMMUNITY IT'S GOING TO BE ADOUBLE WEIGHT ON OUR SHOULDERAND WE WANT TO GIVE BACK UNTILOUR CITY IS 100 PERCENT."ALICIA PATTILLO 13 ACTION NEWSRED RICE HAS CREATED AT ASPECIAL HEROES PLATE ..AND A PORTION OF SALES WILL GOTOWARD ITS CAMPAIGN.THE RESTAURANT IS LOCATED NEAREASTERN AND SERENE.FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO OURWEBSITE AT KTNV DOT COM ANDSEARCH WE'RE OPEN.TYSON FOODS IS CUTTINGPRICES....ON SOME OF ITS MEATPR





