South Florida Churches Host Virtual Evening Of Remembrance Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:39s - Published 1 hour ago South Florida Churches Host Virtual Evening Of Remembrance More than 150 local churches held a virtual community service to help those grieving deaths during pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Amelia De Vita South Florida churches are joining together to host a virtual memorial service tonight for anyone who has lost a lo… https://t.co/ct8ZqXuTc8 16 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources South Florida psychologist offers virtual stress reduction classes on Zoom



A Boca Raton psychologist is dedicating her time to help people on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:18 Published 6 hours ago Teacher Appreciation Week: Going the extra mile



Lee County teachers are going above and beyond to give their students a sense of normalcy during virtual learning, from dressing up as Darth Vader to sharing an extra dose of compassion. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:36 Published 1 week ago