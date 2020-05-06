Trump Brands Himself a 'Warrior' and Goes Without a Mask

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA — Donald Trump has proclaimed himself a 'warrior' on his latest visit to a PPE factory where he was yet again pictured without a mask or gloves.

The President addressed workers at the Owens & Minor plant in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Thursday without any protective equipment, despite his aides covering their face and hands.

After branding himself a 'warrior', he said, 'We are all warriors.

Everyone in our country is a warrior.'

'We have to because of what happened.

It should have never happened.

It should have been stopped at the source.'

Trump rejected PPE during the visit, despite two top White House aides testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The White House has defended Trump's decision not to wear a face-covering by noting that he is tested daily for coronavirus and has tested negative.

Officials argue that face-coverings are intended to prevent infected individuals from spreading the virus, so a mask would be immaterial for someone who is not a carrier.

But these criticisms didn't stop him toting his own trumpet, Trump took the chance to brag, albeit vaguely, his own achievements with increasing production, saying, 'Great things are happening with ventilators.'

The president has not worn a mask on camera to date, even as his own White House has directed officials in the West Wing to wear one when social distancing isn't possible.

And just last week, Trump suddenly remembered he couldn't shake hands so hugged an official on arriving in Phoenix, Arizona, and yet again, wasn't wearing PPE.

The factory from Thursday has sent millions of N95 masks, surgical gowns, and gloves to hospitals around the country, so, let's just hope it doesn't suddenly shut down with an outbreak of COVID-19.

