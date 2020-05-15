Global  

India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:46s
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing

India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.

Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India and why we still lag in testing.

She also speaks on Kerala reporting spurt in cases after more than a month and more.

Watch the full video for more details.

