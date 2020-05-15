India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:46s - Published
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.
Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India and why we still lag in testing.
She also speaks on Kerala reporting spurt in cases after more than a month and more.
Watch the full video for more details.