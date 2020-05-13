Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown 3.0: 5 friends opt for auto-rickshaw to reach Bihar from Mumbai

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Lockdown 3.0: 5 friends opt for auto-rickshaw to reach Bihar from Mumbai

Lockdown 3.0: 5 friends opt for auto-rickshaw to reach Bihar from Mumbai

With no signs of hope in the near future, 5 persons who work in Mumbai are heading towards their village in Madhubani (Bihar) in an auto.

Dhananjay Kumar said, "I work as a food delivery executive.

We waited for 2 months.

When we realised that Nitish Kumar won't do anything we decided to take up this journey." Several people remain stranded despite resumption of special train services.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pervy_thoughts

Fred Bloggs Since lockdown I have been out two times. To visit the pharmacy for a prescription and the staff put me on an auto… https://t.co/WsjjgsMu0j 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

They're 8,000 miles away and share the same passion [Video]

They're 8,000 miles away and share the same passion

Erin Rae, in Nashville, and Mali, in Mumbai, share their experiences as musicians in lockdown.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:37Published
Train passengers express relief after arriving in Delhi [Video]

Train passengers express relief after arriving in Delhi

Passengers expressed relief after getting down at New Delhi railway station from first train from Mumbai since lockdown. A passenger said, "I was waiting since many days, I was very happy when I heard..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published