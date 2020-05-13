Lockdown 3.0: 5 friends opt for auto-rickshaw to reach Bihar from Mumbai
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Lockdown 3.0: 5 friends opt for auto-rickshaw to reach Bihar from Mumbai
With no signs of hope in the near future, 5 persons who work in Mumbai are heading towards their village in Madhubani (Bihar) in an auto.
Dhananjay Kumar said, "I work as a food delivery executive.
We waited for 2 months.
When we realised that Nitish Kumar won't do anything we decided to take up this journey." Several people remain stranded despite resumption of special train services.