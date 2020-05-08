Alfa Romeo 110 Anniversary

On June 24th, 2020, the Alfa Romeo brand will mark 110 years on the calendar.

To celebrate the event, fans will be surprised with a new logo and many activities and celebrations.

Brand-new publications will tell the untold story of Alfa Romeo, including points of view from outside the automotive world, involving a wide range of fields: curiosities, anecdotes and more from Italy's historical and social development.

The new “110 Alfa Romeo” logo To honor the 110th anniversary, the Alfa Romeo Style Center has created the new “110 Alfa Romeo” logo: loyal to the brand’s strengths, the number itself “110” gives an impression of transition from the past to the present.

The Museo Storico Alfa Romeo, the hub of the celebrations On 24th June, the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo will host both clubs and fans.

However, before and after, there will be many opportunities to celebrate the anniversary and to retrace the steps of a glorious history that constantly looks to the future.

Alfa Romeo passion at the major motoring festivals Alfa Romeo has always been a linchpin of the major events in the sports and automotive calendar.

On the 110th anniversary - from the 13th to 16th of May - the “Red Arrow” will be present during Mille Miglia on the Brescia-Rome-Brescia track with unmissable celebrations taking place in the run-up to the historical re-enactment.

Surprises will also be in store at the renowned Festival of Speed at Goodwood: from the 9th to 12th of July, Alfa Romeo will be the guest of honor and will receive a tribute to its anniversary during the legendary Hillclimb.

These and a wide range of other events throughout this packed year of celebrations will play their part in consolidating the legend of the brand and the enthusiasm of motorists who decide not only to get behind the wheel of a mechanical creation built around driving pleasure, but also to satiate their passion.