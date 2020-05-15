Global  

PM Modi and Bill Gates discuss coronavirus vaccine, India's contribution| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:20s - Published
PM Modi and Bill Gates discuss coronavirus vaccine, India's contribution| Oneindia News

PM Modi and Bill Gates discuss coronavirus vaccine, India's contribution| Oneindia News

The World Bank has announced USD 1 billion social protection package for India linked to Govt of India programmes amid the coronavirus pandemic; PM Modi and philanthropist Bill Gates spoke about the world's response to the pandemic and the development of a vaccine; Centre is preparing plans for the resumption of domestic air services while enforcing social distancing and other news #Covid19inIndia #WorldBank

