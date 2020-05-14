Anti-lockdown protesters gather outside home of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:30s - Published
Anti-lockdown protesters gathered outside Governor Tim Walz's home in St.
Paul on Thursday (May 14), demanding that the shutdown be ended in Minnesota.
