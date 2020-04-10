Japanese Kokeshi dolls attracting tourists

Global  

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Japanese Kokeshi dolls, one of the oldest forms of dolls in the world.

Made from a single piece of wood, these dolls are made in a variety of styles, ranging from traditional designs to modern cultural references.

Today, this doll has become a famous icon of Japanese culture.

The Kokeshi doll has been manufactured in the same way for hundreds of years.

Though there is variety of trees, the most common type is the cherry tree, which doesn't get affected by moisture and is very dense therefore it is perfect for the sculpturing process.

After carving the wood, detail is either burnt or painted onto the wood.

The method used primarily is ironing with hot metal.

In the past, all the decorations were painted with hot ember.

Now Kokeshi doll has become the most famous gift from Japan and many tourists are keen to acquire it.

Though Kokeshi doll was introduced as a toy for kids but it has today become an integral part of Japanese culture.

