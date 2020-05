Polar vortex brings springtime snow to the U.S. East Coast Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 00:55s - Published 52 minutes ago Polar vortex brings springtime snow to the U.S. East Coast The polar vortex dumped snow and cold Arctic air on parts of the northeast United States and Canada over Mother's Day weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Polar vortex brings springtime snow to the U.S. East Coast







You Might Like



Tweets about this