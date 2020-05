Amazing footage of torrential rain and a dust storm combining over Delhi in India Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:42s - Published 2 hours ago Amazing footage of torrential rain and a dust storm combining over Delhi in India Local resident Deependra Kumar captured this amazing video of a storm passing through Delhi. The volatile weather and strong winds had caused a dust storm to blow in as torrential rain fell, a very unusual combination of weather events 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Heavy rain, hailstorm in Delhi after sudden weather change



On May 14, the national capital Delhi observed sudden change in weather in the evening. Dust storm and strong winds hit different parts of Delhi on May 14, bringing down the mercury. After which heavy.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 19 hours ago Powerful winds see storm dump hailstones on northern Indian desert



Dr Anoop Mishra took this amazing footage during a rare and extreme hail storm over Dhoinda in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan on April 27. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 2 weeks ago