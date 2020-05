9 new COVID-19 testing sites open in Mass. Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:17s - Published now Nine new COVID-19 testing sites are opening in Massachusetts. 0

9 new COVID-19 testing sites open in Mass. WITH HOW THIS IS HAPPENING ANDHOW IT WILL WORK.GOOD MORNING.JOSH: THIS IS ONE OF NINE SITESTHAT WILL OPEN UP FORDRIVE-THROUGH TESTING, BUT IT ISDIFFERENT THAN THE OTHERS WEHAVE SEEN BEFORE.THERE WILL ALSO BE SITES OPENINGUP IN WORCESTER, CHARLTON,RAYNHAM, BRIDGEWATER, CARVER,DANVERS, WESTPORT, NORTHAMPTON,AND WEST SPRINGFIELD.THEY ARE ALL GETTING THESETESTING SITES.PLANS FOR A 10TH LOCATION INWELLESLEY WERE SCRAPPED BECAUSEIT WAS TOO CLOSE TO A GROCERYSTORE.THE TESTING IS RUN BY CBS ANDTHE COMPANY RELEASED VIDEO ANDHOW IT WORKS.YOU DRIVE UP, UNWRAP THE TESTKIT, SWAB YOURSELF, AND PUT THESAMPLE IN THE COLLECTION BOX.DOCTORS SAY MORE TESTING GIVEHELP -- GIVES HEALTH OFFICIALS ACLEAR PICTURE OF HOW THE VIRUSIS SPREADING.





